Human remains discovered under Garland bridge

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered under a bridge in Garland on Sunday.

The body was found in a creek waterway near West Campell Road and Water Oak Drive beneath the bridge shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the Garland Police Department.

The Garland Fire Department and Dallas County Medical Examiner Office officials were called to the scene to help remove debris surrounding the body.

The remains were identified as an adult man.

The police department said it is too early in the investigation to determine any facts surrounding the events leading to the man's death.

The medical examiner's office is working to find out the victim's identity and the cause of his death.