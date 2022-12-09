rains county

Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared

The remains could take months to identify

By Meredith Yeomans

Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County.

The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago.

An explorer, by nature, Mike Ramsey takes paths less traveled.

His cell phone camera roll gives a glimpse into his usual finds like snakes, plants and mushrooms, nothing like his discovery last Wednesday.

Off Highway 276 in Rains County, about a 10-minute walk through the woods, Ramsey first spotted a bike, then bones that turned out to be human remains.

“You never think of finding that,” said Ramsey.

He says he called the Rains and Hunt County Sheriff Offices and the area was soon crawling with law enforcement.

“It was like almost instant,” said Ramsey.

Identifying the remains will likely take months.

In the meantime, many are drawing comparisons to the disappearance of Chambers.

“The fact that there’s a bike here and the fact that there looked to be blue, a blue article of clothing, not like I said I didn’t touch it and he was wearing supposedly a blue shirt and a blue hat, cap,” explained Ramsey.

Chambers was last seen in March 2017 on surveillance video at the Quinlan Walmart near the home he shared with his wife who later reported him missing.

Numerous searches turned up no sign of the 70-year-old.

Authorities have previously theorized that Chambers may have been riding a bike when his cell phone last pinged on the two-mile bridge over Lake Tawakoni, not far from Ramsey's discovery.

“I feel like it was meant to be for me to find him, him, whoever, you know,” said Ramsey.

The private investigator hired by one of Chambers’ daughters said she wants closure however that might come and that the waiting game is devastating.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office says the remains have been sent to the University of North Texas for identification through dental records or DNA.

This article tagged under:

rains countyHunt Countymissing person
