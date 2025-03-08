‘Human cannonball' from North Texas recovering after stunt mishap

He is a human cannonball who's spent more than a decade dazzling crowds worldwide.

But a performance last weekend in California went terribly wrong for Chachi "Rocketman" Valencia who is from North Texas.



During his shows, Valencia gets shot from a cannon that sends him 65 feet in the air at 55 mile-per-hour speed. He lands on a narrow net 20 feet off the ground.

“I take about six gs of force coming out of there,” said Valencia.

On Sunday, March 2, a stunt mishap landed him in the hospital and it was all recorded on cell phone video.

“I remember that feeling. I remember how it was, you know, so it’s hard to go back and look at it,” said Valencia.



It happened on the last day of the Riverside County Fair in southern California.

In the video, Valencia takes flight when he says a gust of wind blew him off course, “And pushed me all the way over to the edge of the net,” recalled Valencia.

He's tossed out of the net and lands motionless on the ground as the concerned crowd looks on.

“From then on, I don't remember anything until I was in the ambulance and on the way to the hospital,” said Valencia.

He suffered a broken wrist and ribs and says he may need surgery. An online fundraiser has raised more than $10,000 in donations.



Valencia is recovering at a relative’s home in California until he and his wife can make the drive back to North Texas.

“We have a normal life at home. We miss our dog. We miss our home,” said Valencia.

Valencia comes from a long line of circus performers.

He's wowed NASCAR crowds at the Texas Motor Speedway, at festivals and even the London Olympics.



He says he hopes to return to performing as soon as possible.

The Riverside County Fair issued a statement thanking people for their concern and support for Valencia.