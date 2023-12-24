Hugh Aynesworth, leading reporter on JFK assassination, dies at 92

Hugh Aynesworth, a renowned Texas journalist who became an eyewitness to three key events surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and whose career was defined by that historic moment, died shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at his home in northwest Dallas. He was 92.

His death was confirmed by his family, who did not specify a cause.

“No one knows more about murder and malice than Hugh, who has stalked politicians, movie stars, wayward preachers and priests gone bad, mad men, crazed widows and serial killers, for more than a half-century,” wrote Wesley Pruden, the former editor of the Washington Times, in his foreword to Aynesworth’s 2003 book, JFK: Breaking the News.

Over the years, Aynesworth worked for a half-dozen newspapers, including The Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Times Herald, a wire service, Newsweek magazine and ABC’s 20/20.

