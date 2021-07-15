Huge Rubber Duck Migrating to Trinity Park in Fort Worth

A huge rubber duck will be in North Texas as part of a world tour that includes appearances in Hong Kong, Toronto, and Los Angeles, among other cities.

The 75-foot-long inflatable duck will be displayed from July 23 through July 25 on the banks of the Trinity River in Fort Worth, as part of a festival organized by the Kindness Duck Project, a local foundation.

The event, which will feature concessions and information kiosks from nonprofit groups, will be held at Trinity Park, 2401 University Drive, in the Fort Worth Cultural District.

For more information, visit kindnessduck.com.

