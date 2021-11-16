‘Hug Your Moms': Two Teens Killed in Haltom City Remembered at Vigil

Haltom City police on Tuesday released the names of two teens shot and killed in a city park but said they are still searching for the shooter and a motive as the victims were remembered at a vigil.

Daijhaun Jones, 16, and Isaiah Mendoza, 17, were killed about 3:30 p.m. Monday in North Park.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said officers would step up security “out of an abundance of caution” at Birdville High School and Winfree Academy where the two attended.

At a vigil overpouring with emotion Tuesday night, Elizabeth Lopez spoke from a mother's heart.

"I wanted to say thank you for everybody that came,” Lopez said. "I'm so grateful and thankful for his life, for having him all the years that I did."

The vigil was held at the same spot where the shooting happened.

"God thank you so much for my son. Thank you for his wonderful life," Lopez said. “He had such a beautiful soul.”

Police watched from a comfortable distance as friends mourned together and listened to a mother's advice.

"So please, go home, hug your moms, tell them you love them, do as they say,” Lopez said.

Her son wanted to become an aerospace engineer and excelled in school, she said.

"And we had the greatest last conversation a day before and for that I am so grateful," Lopez said.

And with that, family and friends released balloons into the night sky, saying goodbye to two teenagers whose lives ended way too young.