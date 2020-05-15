Hudson, Harrison, Henry and Hardy: Rare Identical Quadruplets Born in Dallas

Four identical quadruplets born two months ago at a Dallas hospital are home after a long stay in special care.

Hudson, Harrison, Henry and Hardy were born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas to Jenny and Chris Marr.

The quads were delivered at 12:46 a.m. on March 15 about the same time as mandatory stay-at-home orders were going into effect because of the coronavirus.

The hospital announced the births Friday.

They went home Tuesday after they were feeding well and had gained enough weight.

The hospital said such births are extremely rare and occur in only one in 11 million.

The parents are both only children and have no history of multiple births in their families, the hospital said.

“This situation is so incredibly rare that there are only about 72 documented cases of spontaneous, identical quadruplets ever,” Texas Health Dr. Brian Rinehart said in a hospital news release.

There was a small army of 24 caregivers in the delivery room, Texas Health said.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

The hospital implemented a no-visitor policy on March 23 because of the coronavirus. Only the parents were permitted to visit in the neo-natal intensive care unit and had to wear masks at all times.

“I was appreciative and impressed by all the precautions,” Chris Marr said.

The babies were delivered prematurely at 28 weeks.