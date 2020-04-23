Fort Worth

HUD Awards $35 Million To Fort Worth Neighborhood Revitalization

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that the City of Fort Worth and Fort Worth Housing Solutions will receive $35 million to redevelop the Cavile Place public housing complex and the Stop Six neighborhood.

Fort Worth's grant, along with three others awarded across the nation, will transform long-struggling neighborhoods and distressed HUD-assisted housing.

The four grants awarded today total $130 million.

The Stop Six Transformation Plan will replace 300 existing public housing units at Cavile Place with 990 mixed-income rental units that will be built in six phases of housing development.

The grant will also support the construction of a neighborhood hub with recreation, education, health and safety services and case management, education, health and economic mobility support services for Cavile residents.

"Today's Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant to Fort Worth will provide a transformational investment in Stop Six," said Secretary Carson.

"Even during the coronavirus outbreak, HUD is continuing to direct support to those communities that need it most."

"I'm thrilled to receive this wonderful news, because Stop Six is such a special neighborhood, located right in the heart of our city, with a distinctive and vibrant history worth preserving," said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

Read more about the transformation plans by clicking here.

