HSNT, City of Fort Worth to Host MEGA Adoption Event in Time for the Holidays

The Humane Society of North Texas and the City of Fort Worth are coming together to host the MEGA Adoption Event this coming weekend at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Over 750 pets will be available for adoption under one roof with the hopes of finding forever homes in time for the holidays, the Humane Society of North Texas said.

Admission to the Humane Society of North Texas, the event is free, but parking fees may vary.

The adoption fee for all pets is $10. All adoptable dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received rabies and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The Humane Society of North Texas said every dog or cat adopter will receive a free initial vet visit with a participating local vet and a 30-day trial of pet insurance.

Visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the event. Temperatures will be taken as well, the Humane Society of North Texas said.

Humane Society of North Texas will be offering an Early Bird Fast Pass for those who want to be first in line.

The Early Bird Fast Pass will allow the first 50 registered adopters early admission from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Visit hsnt.org/MEGA to register for the Fast Pass. The cost is $50 and does not include the $10 adoption fee, the Humane Society of North Texas said.

On Friday, the event will kick off with a "Parade of Pets" during which Fort Worth police will escort both organizations by motorcycle to the event at Will Rogers into the promenade.

The procession will travel down Lancaster Avenue until they arrive at Will Rogers Memorial Center, located at 3401 West Lancaster Avenue.

The Humane Society of North Texas said due to the movement of all adoptable animals to prepare for the MEGA Adoption Event, all HSNT adoption centers will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.