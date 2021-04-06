HSC Fort Worth, Tarrant County Open COVID-19 Vaccination Site at the Saginaw Recreation Center

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Tarrant County are opening a new COVID-19 vaccination site on Tuesday.

The new vaccination site will be at the Saginaw Recreation Center, located at 633 West McLeroy Boulevard.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

According to HSC Fort Worth, Tarrant County will allocate vaccine doses and contact people to make appointments at the recreation center operated by the City of Saginaw.

The new vaccination site is part of a collaboration between HSC Fort Worth and Tarrant County to expand access to the vaccine in historically underserved and hard-to-reach communities, HSC said.

The first vaccine site opened on March 23 at the Brighter Outlook Inc., located at 4910 Dunbar Street. The facility is operated by the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in southeast Fort Worth.

"The opening of the second vaccination site is an important next step in our partnership to build trust and expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine in communities across Tarrant County," Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, HSC Chief Strategy Officer, said. "The new site will offer people in Saginaw and surrounding communities a convenient and accessible location to help protect themselves and their families through vaccination."

According to HSC Fort Worth, the Saginaw site will help reach Southeast Asian families who resettled in Northwest Tarrant County after leaving countries such as Laos and Vietnam.

Several generations of refugees and immigrants from Southeast Asia and Latin America live in north Fort Worth, Haltom City, Keller, Saginaw, and Watauga, and signs at the vaccination site will be in English, Spanish and Vietnamese to help guide visitors.

"We really appreciate HSC and Tarrant County bringing vaccines to Saginaw," Saginaw Mayor Todd Flippo said. "I am excited to get many of our residents and community members vaccinated quickly. This is a pathway back to normalcy and helping to defeat the COVID-19 virus."

HSC Fort Worth said a lack of internet access and technical barriers have been identified as registration obstacles for many residents in underserved communities, so HSC student volunteers are offering on-site registration assistance at the Stop Six site and at other areas across Tarrant County to help people navigate the process.