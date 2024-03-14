Spring in North Texas means there is an increased need to remain weather-aware.

Experts say the most important part of awareness is simply having a plan. That includes a plan in your home for your family, in schools, and even in the workplace.

A well-orchestrated plan should include where to go for safety and making sure supply kits are stocked for possible aftermath.

FEMA has made a list of basic emergency supplies that should be on hand. The kit includes a first aid kit, battery-operated radios, a flashlight, cell phone chargers, at least three days of non-perishable food with a can opener, and one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days.

If there is a tornado warning in your area, you need to know where to go to safely wait out the storm.

Experts say to seek out a lower level and get as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

If you’re in a vehicle with a tornado approaching, the National Weather Service says it is unsafe. They suggest getting to a shelter. If shelter is not an option, get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your vehicle and hide in a low-lying area like a ditch or ravine.