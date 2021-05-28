sales tax holiday

How to Save on Sales Tax This Memorial Day Weekend

Sales tax weekend runs May 29-31

An Energy Star label is displayed on a brand new refrigerator at a Best Buy store March 26, 2010 in Marin City, California.
Memorial Day Weekend offers a chance to save some money for some appliances.

The state's annual ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday, May 29, and goes through midnight on Monday, May 31.

A number of energy-efficient appliances qualify, from air conditioners to dishwashers, and there is no limit to the number of appliances that can be purchased during the holiday.

While some items may be rated as Energy Star appliances, only the following appliances and household equipment are eligible:

  • Air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less
  • Refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less
  • Ceiling fans
  • Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
  • Clothes washers
  • Dishwashers
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Programmable Thermostats*

It is not just appliances. You can also purchase, tax-free, certain water-efficient landscape plants. The Texas Department of Agriculture says these plants use less water and can be identified by the EPA WaterSense tag. Timers, soaker-hoses and mulch also qualify.

Products inside the home also qualify, including toilets, showerheads and bathroom faucets.

However, be aware that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges by the seller are part of the item's sales price. So, if the total price exceeds the state's cap, you'll have to pay tax on the entire purchase price.

Some items do not qualify and are taxable, even if they are labeled with ENERGY STAR.

  • Water heaters
  • Clothes dryers
  • Freezers
  • Stoves
  • Attic fans
  • Heat pumps
  • Wine refrigerators
  • Kegerators
  • Beverage chillers

In previous years, the Texas Comptroller's office expected Texas shoppers to save an estimated $3.8 million in state and local sales tax during the annual Memorial Day weekend sales tax holiday.

More: Texas Comptroller's Website | EPA WaterSense Products

