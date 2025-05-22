How to protect yourself from skin cancer as summer approaches

May is Melanoma and skin cancer awareness month. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and more people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.S. than all other cancers combined.

Dr. Max Adler, Board Certified Dermatologist, recommends getting annual skin cancer checks starting as young as your teens and 20s, especially if you have a family history of skin cancer.

“It is almost always beneficial, and if you catch it early, clearance is excellent,” says Adler.

During a skin screening, dermatologists look for moles that are asymmetric, have irregular borders, or have various colors within one mole. While skin cancer is the most common cancer, it is also the most preventable. Adler says, “The easiest way to prevent skin cancer is to avoid the sun as much as possible.”

Try to complete outdoor activities either early in the day or late in the evening when the sun's exposure is lower. Also, make sure you are wearing sunscreen and reapplying often, at least every 2 hours.

“It used to be a long time ago we recommended an SPF of about 20 or 30, now the recommended is 50 or above”. Adler recommends sunscreens that involve zinc and titanium, as well as wearing long-sleeved sun shirts and wide-brimmed hats.

The more sunburns you get in your life, the greater your skin cancer risk is. Teaching children young is key. “The time to instruct a child is when they are young and then keep after them so that they don’t already have a lot of sun damage.”

Dr. Adler recommends teaching your kids to reapply at the pool, summer camps, or when outside at summer sports.

With Memorial Day weekend and summer upon us, many of us will likely be spending time outside. In the case you or your child gets a burn, Dr. Adler recommends a cool bath or taking an anti-inflammatory medication. If the skin gets blistered, that can take some time to go away.

This weekend, on Saturday, May 24, Dr. Adler will be performing free skin cancer screenings at Renew Beauty in NorthPark Mall from noon to 3 p.m. Call to make an appointment.