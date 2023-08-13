How to Help the Red Cross with Hawaii wildfire relief efforts

The number of confirmed deaths from the Maui wildfires keeps growing. It's already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

At least 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Gov. Josh Green said, of which 86% were residential. Across the island, he added, the damage was estimated at close to $6 billion. He said it would take "an incredible amount of time" to recover."

The tourism destination of Lahaina has been devastated by the wildfires, including the heart of downtown, where nearly every building was flattened. The wildfires are the state's deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1961 tsunami that killed 61 people.

American Red Cross Hawaii Wildfire Relief

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the Red Cross, which is providing crucial assistance to residents and tourists who have fled the deadly fires.

Go to the Red Cross site and click the drop-down menu to donate to Hawaii Wildfires.

The American Red Cross has opened shelters in Maio and the island of Hawaii with partners to provide relief to more than 3,000 local residents. Another evacuation center on Oahu is helping almost 6,000 tourists.

Monetary donations help the Red Cross respond to whatever needs arise.

You can help people affected by the wildfires and countless other crises by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.