How to Help People Affected By the Balch Springs Fire

As flames spread shock and sorrow through a Balch Springs neighborhood on Monday, the day after brought overwhelming worries.

“Mentally we’re exhausted, but it could have been worse, so we’re blessed,” said Alona Elliott.

The Elliott family moved into their home on Bell Manor Court two months ago. On Monday, they fled as flames quickly surrounded the property. The house remains standing but was left with extensive smoke damage. Heat from the fire blew out the windows.

“We’re going to take it step by step. We’re still blessed to be alive, to still have a home, something standing,” said Elliott.

On Tuesday the Elliot family and others turned to the Red Cross and Sharing Life Community Outreach to talk about immediate and long-term needs.

“Every family is different and every need is different,” said Kimberly Onofre, Housing Services coordinator with Sharing Life Community Outreach. “I think it just means that we have to be a little more flexible.”

Those who need help or want to help are being directed to the Opal J. Smith Food Pantry at 2919 Balch Springs Road. Donations of clothes, food and toiletries are being accepted and distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week.

HOW TO HELP: You can drop off donations here for the people affected by the Balch Springs fire. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/7WJmQ4qD8H — Katy Blakey (@KatyBlakeyNBC5) July 26, 2022

Karen Davis drove from Lewisville with a trunk full of donations. She lost her home in a fire four years ago.

“I know what it’s like to start all over,” said Davis. “When you lose everything, you lose everything. There’s a void and there’s a hurt.”

Others were moved to give after watching the devastation unfold on television.

“It brought tears to my eyes, it really did,” said Patricia Mitchell of Lancaster. “I’m just praying for the people.”

The city of Balch Springs is requesting monetary donations be made through an account they’ve established for the victims.

“We don’t know what the end result of this is going to be,” said Onofre. “We have some homeowners who have insurance and some that don’t have insurance so the need is going to be great.”