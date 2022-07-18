Fort Worth

How to Help Fort Worth Fire Combat Increased Grassfires

Since July 5, FWFD has responded to 362 grassfires, a 704% increase from 2021

NBC 5 News

The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking for the public's help in combating unprecedented numbers of grassfires amid the extreme, dry summer heat.

Per an FWFD release Monday, forecasts don't show a break in the dry weather and triple-digit heat, meaning that grassfire numbers will likely rise as the summer continues.

FWFD provides a short list of actions residents can take to limit grassfire risk:

  • Remove/reduce brush around homes and businesses
  • Refrain from parking vehicles on grass or shrubs
  • Pay strict attention to the use of heat and fire outdoors
  • Keep a bucket of water, shovel, fire extinguisher or other fire suppression tools on hand when working with fire or heat outdoors
  • Keep eye on children playing outdoors and ensure they aren't playing with fire
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Since July 5, Fort Worth Fire said they gave responded to 362 grassfires which is a 704% increase from 2021 and a 294% increase from 2020.

FWFD responds to more than 400 calls a day. The department said that while the uptick in grassfires is not slowing response time, it is requiring additional units to be available to handle the larger number of calls.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Firewildfiregrassfire
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us