How to Help Fort Worth Fire Combat Increased Grassfires

The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking for the public's help in combating unprecedented numbers of grassfires amid the extreme, dry summer heat.

Per an FWFD release Monday, forecasts don't show a break in the dry weather and triple-digit heat, meaning that grassfire numbers will likely rise as the summer continues.

FWFD provides a short list of actions residents can take to limit grassfire risk:

Remove/reduce brush around homes and businesses

Refrain from parking vehicles on grass or shrubs

Pay strict attention to the use of heat and fire outdoors

Keep a bucket of water, shovel, fire extinguisher or other fire suppression tools on hand when working with fire or heat outdoors

Keep eye on children playing outdoors and ensure they aren't playing with fire

Since July 5, Fort Worth Fire said they gave responded to 362 grassfires which is a 704% increase from 2021 and a 294% increase from 2020.

FWFD responds to more than 400 calls a day. The department said that while the uptick in grassfires is not slowing response time, it is requiring additional units to be available to handle the larger number of calls.