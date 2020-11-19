Dallas County

How to Get a Free Flu Shot in Dallas County

Health officials in Dallas County are organizing a push to get more adults vaccinated for the flu season.

Dallas County Health and Human Services will offer free flu vaccines for adults at all of its seven locations. Appointments are mandatory due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Click here for details and to make an appointment.

Dallas County Health is also hosting community flu drives that do not require an appointment. Masks must be worn and physical distancing is necessary.

Locations:

Pleasant Grove Christian Church
1324 Pleasant Drive
Dallas, TX 75217

The Consulate-General of Mexico in Dallas
1220 River Bend Drive
Dallas, TX 75247

Times:

Thursday, Nov. 19: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself, your family and your community from flu. A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our health care systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "The more people vaccinated; the more people protected. Let's all do our part. Get a flu vaccine this fall."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high deft of serious complications from influenza. Flu vaccination has important benefits. It can reduce flu illnesses, doctor visits, and missed work and school due to flu as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.

