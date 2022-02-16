entertainment

How to Cut Your At-Home Entertainment Costs

Consumer Report

Whether you have cable TV or a streaming service, one thing remains the same: Many of us are spending too much money on TV each month. Consumer Reports has some tips on ways you can save.

Use an antenna for broadcast channels to watch your local news and sports instead of paying for a cable-replacement service.

Consider bundling deals, like the one from Disney+ that includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month.

Also, look for promotions and free trials. Some consumers are trying different services for a month or two, watching all the things that they want to see, and then unsubscribing.

Another tip is to embrace ads. The fastest-growing part of the business right now? Ad-supported services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and Crackle, offer tons of free movies and shows.

And it might sound obvious, but Consumer Reports also says it’s a good idea to carefully check your credit card bill every month to make sure you’re not still paying for a streaming service you don’t use anymore.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

entertainmentConsumer Reportstelevisionstreaming services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us