How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas

National Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15.

During this month of celebration, we pay tribute to the histories, cultures, and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

The first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15, is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively. Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, October 12, also falls within Hispanic Heritage Month.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Here is a list of ways you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas.

The Latino Cultural Center in Dallas is hosting an event during which guests can enjoy poetry and a ceremonial cry for independence. The event will also include performances by Ballet Folklorico Hispano de Dallas, Evelio Flores' danza Azteca, Deejay Brandon Epocha, and Mariachi Lone Star. The celebration will take place on Wednesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. The Latino Cultural Center is located at 2600 Live Oak, near Good Latimer in Dallas.

Cedar Hill is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month at Highlands South Park, located at 225 Cannady Drive. The event will include performances, crafts, music, and more. The event begins on Sept. 15 at 11 p.m.

The AT&T Discovery District is celebrating Mexican Independence Day on Thursday, Sept. 16. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mariachi performances will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Folklorico dancers will perform from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a live band will play at Jaxon Beer Garden from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will also feature chamoy mangonadas, Mexican candy, and more. The AT&T Discovery District is located at 308 South Akard Street in Dallas.

The City of DeSoto is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a free festival on Sept. 18. The event will feature Latino music artists, food, vendors, and family fun activities. The free event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. under the covered outdoor amphitheater, and Latino heritage apparel is encouraged, the City of DeSoto said. The event will be held at 211 East Pleasant Run Road.

The Fort Worth Stockyards are hosting several special events on Sept. 18 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will include a parade with dancing horses, a cattle drive at 11:30 a.m., and a food and a Charro event at 2 p.m. The event is free to the public, and visitors are invited to wear traditional attire. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Latino Cultural Center is presenting Latinidades: A Peek into Cara Mía Theatre's 25-year residency at the center on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but RSVP's are required. The lineup will include Nuevo Fuego, directed by Jeffrey Colangelo, as well as puppets, live music, and danza by dance group Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli. There will also be a display of Mexican masks from the state of Chiapas for sale from Mercado369, a short film about Cara Mía Theatre, a demonstration of the new multiform black box theatre, and live cumbia by Papi Chulo. Food, drinks, and dancing will also be featured at the event.

Dallas Mexican American Historical League is presenting the photography exhibit Nuestro Oak Cliff from Sept. 23 to Oct. 16. The exhibit illustrates the neighborhood’s transition throughout its history as Mexican Americans, African Americans, and Native Americans moved in during the 1950s and 1960s. The exhibit is free and open to the public and will be shown during normal gallery hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday at the Latino Cultural Center.

The Grand Prairie Farmers Market is hosting a celebration of Hispanic heritage on Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature vendors, cultural shows, food, and more. The event will be free and open to the public.

The Latino Cultural Center is hosting La Pulguita, an art market to support local Latinx artists and artisans. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at 2600 Live Oak in Dallas. The art market will be free and open to the public.

A festival celebrating the Latinx LGBT community and its supporters will take place on Sept. 25 in Reverchon Park. The festival will feature local live bands, reality TV performers, music, dancing, food vendors, artwork displays, retail and more. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3505 Maple Avenue.

The Pleasant Grove Branch Library is hosting a free event celebrating Hispanic heritage on Sept. 25. Artist Cheyenne Farley and the Community Artist Program will demonstrate the influence that masks had on Hispanic Culture and what the art style means today. Guests can create their own personal cultural masks during the workshop at the outdoor event. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to event organizers, face masks and social distancing are recommended.

The Mexican Rodeo Celebration will take place at the State Fair of Texas on Sept. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets online to see rodeo riders compete at the arena. Fair Park is located at 3809 Grand Avenue in Dallas.