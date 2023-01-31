As of Tuesday night, forecasters expected more freezing rain and sleet, worsening road conditions. TxDOT says drivers should delay travel and stay off the roads. If you have to drive, TxDOT recommends carrying a road emergency kit.

It should include snacks, water, a shovel and something to create a little traction like sand or cat litter. Pack extra socks, gloves and a blanket in case you can’t keep the car running and you don’t have heat. Add jumper cables, an ice scraper and a first aid kit.

AAA also recommends drivers carry a basic tool kit and car charger. Check that your tire tread isn't too worn for the slick roads. You can read AAA's tips here.

Here's information about scraping ice off vehicle windows, including a recipe for homemade de-icing solution if you find yourself without an ice scraper. The AAA says do not use hot water to melt the ice. It can cause the glass to break.

During a winter storm last February, NBC 5 rode along with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Courtesy Patrol. The group is out looking for drivers who need help in all conditions and were an especially welcome sight for drivers stranded in winter weather.

If you need emergency help, call 911. The Texas Department of Public Safety also operates a Stranded Motorist Hotline at 800-525-5555.