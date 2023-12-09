How some North Texans fared during Saturday's cold front

Not everyone was prepared to brave the brisk weather on Saturday.

NBC 5's team saw some North Texans toughing it out without their sweaters or jackets, but you can still prepare for an even cooler Sunday.

"I had no idea," said Le'Jon Gonzalez, co-owner of SoCoconut Candles.

The cold front surprised him at the holiday-themed Dallas International Night Market.

"Sometimes, you've just got to dance it off, you know what I mean?" he said, not fazed as he showcased his and his mom's business, which they started about two years ago to help ease a friend's anxiety and depression using aromatherapy.

“You know what, if we can help one person, why can’t we help everybody else?” Gonzalez remembered thinking.

Others, like 15-year-old Hashini Raja, were prepared to face the front.

“Actually, I’m going to be real honest, I went to the car and my mom actually brought me my coat, and she was like, ‘You need to wear it, or else you’re going to catch a cold," she said.

A performer at Saturday's market, she also danced through her shivers.

Warming up was also made a little easier by busy kitchens and food-- "from love, from the family, passed down," said Kavin Adisson.

He and his wife, Sophia, add their own spice to family recipes at Sophia's Haitian Cuisine food truck.

"As a millennial, we tend to touch new things, so I added some stuff to the previous menus that they had, and it’s coming out pretty good lately," Kavin said.

They said sharing their Haitian food with others warms *them*.

“We put our heart into our business, and we put our heart in the type of food that we make, and we strive to satisfy our customers wherever we go," Sophia said.

Logan Sherman, BMW Dallas Marathon Festival board vice president, said these temperatures are just right for runners.

“Generally speaking, 40s to 50s is perfect running weather," he said.

Runners of Sunday's sold-out marathon can expect to be greeted by near-40 degrees at start time.

“Having that 40-degree start helps the runners keep their core temperatures cooler," Sherman said.

He said if you plan to layer up and shed, just be sure you're okay with those toasty layers going to charity.

"We will pick those clothes up if they throw that off over the side of the corral," he said.

Sherman said runners can also pack the clear bags they received at registration for when the adrenaline and sweat dry up.

"When they finish, they’ll be able to kind of go to the gear check, get those warmer clothes, and be able to put those on," he said.

That may be a good idea for those who don't want a chilly Sunday surprise.