How North Texans Celebrated the Arrival of 2020

North Texans shared photos of how they celebrated the new year and rang in 2020, some didn't make it to midnight.

Ram Silverman
This was shot at the stroke of midnight.
Ram Silverman
New years fireworks at Reunion Tower
Elena
Happy New Year , Y’all
Karla Limon
Celebrating new years… 2020… Kids are still up
julesanimals@yahoo.com
HAPPY NEW YEAR to Everyone From Donkey’s at The Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Rescue Inc., in Southlake TX! They Had a Fun Night Celebrating Being Rescued, Having a Home, and Being Able to Live In This New Coming Decade! : ))
Jules Peterson
HAPPY NEW YEAR to Everyone From Donkey’s at The Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Rescue Inc., in Southlake TX! They Had a Fun Night Celebrating Being Rescued, Having a Home, and Being Able to Live In This New Coming Decade! : ))
Retha Lewis
Happy New Year from the Lewis Pack from Royse City Texas
Alicia Cheatham
New Year’s Eve
Alicia Cheatham
New Year’s Eve
Dawn Forsgren
Happy new year !! Dawn and Dennis Forsgren Forney TX
Bailey Washington
Spending my new year in the hospital but I got my best friend to spend it with me I was born with Cystic fibrosis it’s a lung disease I come in hospital every month or 2 for 14 days for iv antibiotics .hope to see our pictures
TRICIA MATHIS
CIERRA & TANK CELEBRATING @HOME.
Susie Brantley
My New Year’s Celebration
Charlotte Wheeler
Couldn’t make it.
Jeanette Wuisman
Watching the festivities from home! Happy New Year!!

