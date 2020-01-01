How North Texans Celebrated the Arrival of 2020 Published 2 hours ago Published 2 hours ago North Texans shared photos of how they celebrated the new year and rang in 2020, some didn't make it to midnight. 15 photos 1/15 Ram Silverman This was shot at the stroke of midnight. 2/15 Ram Silverman New years fireworks at Reunion Tower 3/15 Elena Happy New Year , Y’all 4/15 Karla Limon Celebrating new years… 2020… Kids are still up 5/15 julesanimals@yahoo.com HAPPY NEW YEAR to Everyone From Donkey’s at The Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Rescue Inc., in Southlake TX! They Had a Fun Night Celebrating Being Rescued, Having a Home, and Being Able to Live In This New Coming Decade! : )) 6/15 Jules Peterson HAPPY NEW YEAR to Everyone From Donkey’s at The Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Rescue Inc., in Southlake TX! They Had a Fun Night Celebrating Being Rescued, Having a Home, and Being Able to Live In This New Coming Decade! : )) 7/15 Retha Lewis Happy New Year from the Lewis Pack from Royse City Texas 8/15 Alicia Cheatham New Year’s Eve 9/15 Alicia Cheatham New Year’s Eve 10/15 Dawn Forsgren Happy new year !! Dawn and Dennis Forsgren Forney TX 11/15 Bailey Washington Spending my new year in the hospital but I got my best friend to spend it with me I was born with Cystic fibrosis it’s a lung disease I come in hospital every month or 2 for 14 days for iv antibiotics .hope to see our pictures 12/15 TRICIA MATHIS CIERRA & TANK CELEBRATING @HOME. 13/15 Susie Brantley My New Year’s Celebration 14/15 Charlotte Wheeler Couldn’t make it. 15/15 Jeanette Wuisman Watching the festivities from home! Happy New Year!! This article tagged under: New Year's Eve 0 More Photo Galleries Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the World Your Weather Photos: Dec. 28, 2019 NHL Winter Classic Brings Outdoor Hockey to Dallas Photos: Christmas in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square