Dallas Opens Two Shelters to Help Hurricane Evacuees

Two shelters are open in Dallas for the hundreds of Hurricane Harvey evacuees making their way north from the Texas Gulf Coast.

However, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins voiced concern that there are not enough shelters for storm victims.[[441820553, R]]

"We have approximately 740,000 people who live in this hurricane watch area of 30 counties, we have a maximum capacity, if we open all shelters — both private and public — in Texas of about 41,000 shelter spaces. So that's right at 700,000 people who we don't have shelter space for," he said. "So what I'm asking is that if your cousin who is a pain in the neck to you asks to sleep on your couch for a few days, let the cousin sleep on the couch."

Jenkins also voiced concern for evacuees coming up Interstate 45 from Houston who might not have enough money to fill up their tank running out of gas while on sitting in traffic turning the highway into a parking lot.

"Fill up that tank completely," he said. "It may take a lot more gas to make this trip, you may have a seven hour journey because of traffic."

Jenkins said most evacuees from Houston will come to Dallas, while Corpus Christi evacuees will go to San Antonio.

Texas Department of Transportation signs along the highway in Ellis County will instruct evacuees to call 211 to find out which Dallas shelters that are open.

As of Sunday morning, the Tommie Allen Recreation Center at 7071 Bonnie View Road in Dallas hadn't yet hit full capacity. As of Saturday, there were only 50 people at the center.

The shelter at Walnut Hill Recreation Center has reached full capacity.

The City of Dallas and the American Red Cross run the shelters and said they will open more as needed to accommodate up to 6,000 people.

AirBnB is also accepting volunteers who want to make their rental home or room in their home available to evacuees as well as a portal for people who need a place to stay. AirBnB.com's program has been activated in Dallas, San Antonio and Austin through Sept. 1.

NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.

Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:

DONATE MONEY

The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org

DONATE BLOOD

Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999

HELP PETS

SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift