gas prices

How Much Would Texas Drivers Save With a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out

Here's what it could mean for your wallet if the federal or state government temporarily suspends taxes at the pump

A fuel pump nozzle in a vehicle at a gas station.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images (File)

This week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon off diesel fuel, as soaring prices at the pump continue to squeeze American families.

He has also encouraged states to suspend their statewide and local gas taxes. See how much you might save if any of those things happen:

It’s unclear, though, if Biden can push his proposal through Congress, where lawmakers, including some Democrats, are skeptical or even opposed to the idea. Many economists also are wary of a gas tax holiday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

To see which states pay the most in state excise taxes for gasoline, refer to the chart below.

Worried about gas prices? Here are tips on how to improve your gas mileage while on the road.

gas prices Jun 22

Biden Proposes 3-Month Federal Gas Tax Holiday, Urges States to Do the Same

gas prices 18 hours ago

How Would Biden's Proposed Gas Tax Holiday Work and What Impact Will It Have on Prices?

Copyright NBC / The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gas prices
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us