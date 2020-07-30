How Fort Worth ISD Will Make Sure All Students Are Taken Care of When Online Classes Start

Norma Garcia-Lopez is very involved in her nieces and nephew's school work in Fort Worth ISD.

"They come to their tia with questions and things like that,” Lopez said. “So, I do help them with their schooling."

So, she was interested in the district's announcement to start online school on September 8 and then possibly transition to optional in-person classes four weeks later, on Oct. 5.

"That tells me they really take into consideration the well-being, health, and safety of teachers and students and faculty and staff," Lopez said.

However, 85% of students in Fort Worth ISD live at or below poverty level. That can raise challenges for families with having access to technology or even food.

"These are unprecedented times and we're going to have to take unprecedented action," FWISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner said.

"The board last week approved $2.4 million investment for an additional 10,000 devices. Those devices are arriving this week and will be distributed next week," Scribner added.

And with more than 950,000 meals already served, Scribner added food distribution will continue for students through the summer and into the fall semester.

FWISD is also creating a Division of Parent Partnership to assist parents in any way possible.

"We want to make sure we are meeting parents where they are and providing as much support,” Scribner said. “We have family liaisons and outreach personnel. We understand this is going to be a major undertaking."

An undertaking Garcia-Lopez is trusting will be done right.

"I know the Fort Worth School District is not going to leave any student without food or without connectivity, without devices, without making sure they have the resources they need," Garcia-Lopez said.