How do you know if your pet is overweight? Tips to know on National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

Pets come in all shapes and sizes and every day more people are adding a four-legged friend to their family.

However, with all the pampering that we give our pets, we may overlook that they may be overweight or we are giving them the wrong food.

We spoke with veterinarian Dr. Josh to recognize this problem and what we can do:

How can I tell if my pet is obese?

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

To know if our pet is overweight or obese, we can observe and analyze the silhouette of its body. Ideally, we want to easily feel the ribs when we touch the sides of the chest and see a defined waist when viewed from above and from the side while our pet is standing on all fours.

If we do not see a defined waist and/or cannot feel the ribs relatively easily, it is possible that our pet is overweight or obese.

What conditions or diseases could pets face from obesity if left untreated?

If a pet is not at an ideal weight, it is more prone to diseases and problems such as diabetes, joint problems and reduced quality of life, among others.

Once diagnosed, what is the plan to follow?

The first thing to do when we know that our pet is overweight or obese is to verify that there are no other conditions or diseases causing the obesity such as hypothyroidism, diabetes or hyperadrenocorticism (Cushing's).

If none of these conditions are present and the weight gain is caused by lifestyle, then an action plan is needed that includes the following parts: increasing exercise, offering the correct food in ideal portions, and eliminating or substituting treats with healthy ones in moderate amounts. If your pet is obese, it would also be important to consider a diet prescribed by the veterinarian to help with this process.

What type of diet is good for pets because most of them are given dry food?

There are many brands and styles of dog and cat food on the market today. Although there are many options that are acceptable, the best options tend to be brands that do research with their products. Ideally, dry food tends to be the best option, but each pet may have different requirements and your veterinarian will be able to recommend the best diet based on a consultation and physical examination.

What foods should be avoided?

We should avoid giving them foods that are intended for our daily consumption (unless they are cooked/prepared specifically for our pets and following the instructions of a veterinary nutritionist.) There are certain food brands to avoid such as Cesar, Pedigree, Friskies and Alpo (among others) as they tend to have a higher fat/calorie content than others.

Which treats are good and which should be avoided?

The recommended treats for dogs are cucumbers, carrots, green beans and apples, among others.

For cats, we can use the same food or commercial treats that are low in calories. Many treats on the market tend to be high in calories and fat, especially when they are marketed as alternatives to flavors traditionally high in fat for humans.