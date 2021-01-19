How Dallas Police Chief Eddie García is Getting Ready for the Job

Before he moves to Texas and takes over as Dallas police chief, Eddie García has another task on his plate: To study.
The goal: To be in uniform as soon as possible.
García said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News that he’s studying for his Texas Commission of Law Enforcement exam — a mandatory certification in order for him to wear the uniform.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News