DallasNews.com

How Dallas Police Chief Eddie García is Getting Ready for the Job

The incoming chief is studying about six hours a day for his Texas Commission of Law Enforcement exam

By Cassandra Jaramillo, The Dallas Morning News

Josie Lepe/The Dallas Morning News special contributor

Before he moves to Texas and takes over as Dallas police chief, Eddie García has another task on his plate: To study.

The goal: To be in uniform as soon as possible.

García said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News that he’s studying for his Texas Commission of Law Enforcement exam — a mandatory certification in order for him to wear the uniform.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

