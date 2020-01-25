Dallasnews.com

How Dallas-Area Schools Are Beefing Up Security After Fatal Shooting

Dallas ISD will use metal detectors at its athletic facilities after a shooting at one of its basketball games, while Cedar Hill joins other districts by allowing only clear bags at games

By Corbett Smith | The Dallas Morning News

As basketball fans filed out of Dallas ISD’s Ellis Davis Field House on Friday night, a few dozen lingered near the exits to say goodbyes — feet away from the new metal detector that had scanned everyone on their way in.

Carter High School Principal Jonathan Smith stood near the back of the group, shaking hands and offering praise on his team’s 9-point win against Wilmer-Hutchins.

A handful of police officers and security guards stood around the periphery, giving the dwindling crowd a couple of minutes to chat before telling them it was time to leave.

The scene stood in stark contrast to a game there nearly two weeks ago.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

