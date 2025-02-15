On Valentine's Day, 101st District Court Judge Staci Williams offered free weddings to Dallas couples wanting to tie the knot or renew their vows.

One of the couples who showed up to renew their vows, Herdercine and Joe Nash, have been married for more than six decades.

"It's my joy to announce you have recommitted. Looking forward to another 65 years, you may salute your bride," said Williams.

The Nashes first met in Monroe, Louisiana, where he was in college, and she was training to be a nurse.

"He ran me down," said Herdercine Nash. Joe Nash quickly shot back, "She's a beautiful woman,n and I wanted a piece of it!"

She admitted she wasn't attracted to him at first.

"I couldn't stand how much he talked and how he didn't shut up because I like to talk," she said. "Too many of us can't talk, so I didn't like him at all, it took me a long time to finally agree."

Sixty-five years later, they're still going strong and they made it official again on Friday.

I just mostly let him talk, or we both talk at the same time. Herdercine Nash on communication in their 65 year marraige

As for their secret to a long, happy marriage. "Peace and love," he said. "And don't give up, don't give in, and don't give out," she said.

Herdercine said for them, the old adage is true: never go to bed angry. "We've never spent a night apart because we were angry," she said.

He always said I was beautiful, and he still says that, every day, all the time. He still tells me I'm beautiful. Herdercine Nash on her 65 year marriage to Jose Nash

The Nashes also adhere to the vows 'in sickness and in health.'

He is living with Alzheimer's, and she said her training as a registered nurse has given her an extra handle when it comes to helping him.

While going out can be difficult, they enjoy spending time together at home, listening to audiobooks, and dancing.

"We kiss all the time at home, and we hold hands at night when we're sitting around and we dance," she said.

The Nashes have two daughters in their 60s. They lost a son who was killed in a car crash in 1992.

Herdercine had a final piece of advice for couples: "Hang in there, don't give up."