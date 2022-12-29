How Can We Manage Our Mental Health Over the Holidays?

While some people happily prepare for the season, others start to get anxious about family gatherings, stress over finances, or overthink every detail about their holiday function until it loses its enjoyment.

Texas Wants to Know set out to find advice on how to manage the stress of the holiday season.

"The turkey might get burned, or someone might fall and break their arm, or the Dallas Cowboys might lose, or something to that effect," director of the Center for Violence Prevention at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Dr. Jeff Temple, said. "Things are not going to be perfect. And having that flexibility and that adaptability is really important as we get through these pressures of the holiday."

And while some of the pressures are self-imposed, like the need to make sure the house looks perfect before guests arrive, others might be under the surface.

"We know that these are going to bring up some difficult memories, difficult triggers," lead mental health counselor at Parkland Health Jeanette Dominguez said. "And so finding a way to prepare and that preparation can be you know, I know this date is coming up and I know this date may bring some sadness, may bring some anger. And so what can I do to manage that for that day?"

