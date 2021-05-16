Houston Tiger Being Moved to North Texas Sanctuary

The tiger located Saturday after an almost weeklong search set off by a sighting in a Houston neighborhood will be moved to a North Texas sanctuary Sunday.

Houston police Cmdr. Ron Borza said Giorgiana Cuevas turned over the the 9-month-old tiger after a friend of hers reached out to officials at BARC Animal Shelter.

Cuevas is the wife of Victor Hugo Cuevas, who police allege is the owner and who was arrested on a charge of evading arrest after reportedly fleeing his home with the tiger Sunday after officers arrived.

India will be be moved Sunday to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, a sanctuary in Murchison run by the Humane Society of the United States. The ranch is about 70 miles southeast of Dallas in Henderson County.

""Houston authorities did a remarkable job over the past several days to locate India and to ensure the safety of the public and the animal," said Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty in a statement. "Black Beauty Ranch will provide safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be."

Almrud said Black Beauty hopes to get full and legal custody of the tiger.

India will be at least the third tiger the sanctuary has taken in in recent years.

In February 2019, the sanctuary took in Loki, a tiger that was found in an abandoned house in Houston. And in February, the ranch became home to a pet tiger now named Elsa that had been found near San Antonio during the winter storm.

India will be examined by a veterinarian and will be quarantined for 30 days, the ranch said.

Houston police are still trying to determine where exactly the tiger was held this week and if any charges related to having the tiger will be filed. Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits under a city ordinance unless the handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

"It is Victor's tiger. That's what I was told by (Giorgiana Cuevas) … She says they've had that animal for nine months," Borza said. He alleged that the tiger was passed around to different people but that (Victor) Cuevas' wife knew where the tiger was at all times this week as authorities searched for it.

At the time of his arrest by Houston police, Victor Cuevas was already out on bond for a murder charge in a 2017 fatal shooting in neighboring Fort Bend County. Cuevas has maintained the shooting was self-defense, Elliott said.

Borza said that an exotic animal like a tiger should never be kept in a home. While India seemed domesticated, the tiger already weighs 175 pounds, it can "do a lot of damage" and will only get bigger, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report