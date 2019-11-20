Houston Man Gets 45 Years for Decapitating Mom, Stabbing Dad

A Houston man who decapitated his mother has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Judge Mark Kent Ellis handed 30-year-old Kyriakos Georghiou the sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to murder.

Police say Georghiou stabbed his parents on Sept. 29, 2017, at their west Houston home.

Court records show police found his mother, Jane Georghiou, inside the house with her head completely separated from her body. The father, Costas Georghiou, escaped the attack and survived after treatment.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Ellis restored Georghiou's mental competency Tuesday after he was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial in February 2018.

Georghiou also pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years.

Georghiou's public defender, Eric J. Davis, declined the newspaper's request for comment.

