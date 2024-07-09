Houston area begins clean up after Beryl pushes through

Breaking through Beryl’s clouds Monday, the Sun shed light on a path of destruction.

Among the hardest hit in Fort Bend County was Richmond’s Mustang Crossing Apartments, where the brick façade of multiple apartment buildings crumbled while families slept inside.

“All of a sudden, I just heard a loud thrashing outside of my window, and I just looked out, and there were bricks all over the floor. The wall from the building just across from us had fallen,” said Yayko Perlera.

Perlera’s family of five is one of several displaced with their apartment now deemed uninhabitable.

For now, they’re staying in a county shelter as they figure out what comes next.

“We just stay here. We really don’t know where to go from here,” he said.

Nearby, Rufino Cruz was one of many who woke to find trees toppled.

“We’re still waiting for the electricity. We can do nothing with this. I have no tools, nothing you know,” said Cruz.

Cruz said he’s hopeful city crews will arrive soon.

All along his street, neighbors were evaluating the damage.

Next door, a backyard awning was ripped off. Catty corner, two uprooted trees laid on top of a car.

Monday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed three people, including a Houston police employee, died in the storm.

As crews rush to restore power and cellular service, officials said critical infrastructure was a top priority.

They said 7,000 crews were coming in from around the country to restore power. CenterPoint Energy expected to have a better picture of how long restoration could take Tuesday.

An anticipated heat advisory on Tuesday is a top concern as many remain without power.

