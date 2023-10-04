Houses bought by Fort Worth due to flooding now up for sale

In Fort Worth's Arlington Heights neighborhood, the city bought several houses on Carleton and Western avenues because of repeated flooding.

The plan was to put a flood detention pond in the area. Due to concerns raised by residents about that concept, plans have now changed, and the city has put the nine remaining houses up for sale.

Fort Worth Assistant Director of Storm Water Management Jennifer Dyke said the sale still includes flood mitigation.

"They can take the existing home and elevate them two feet above the flood elevation, or they can demo the existing home and build a new home two feet above flood elevation," Dyke said.

Two houses bought with FEMA grants were torn down and must remain green spaces per grant guidelines.

Any new development also can not cause any increase in flooding to existing homes in the neighborhood.

"I don't think it's going to happen,” long-time resident Madelyn Hughes said. “Not in my lifetime."

Hughes has lived on Western Avenue for 50 years. She's concerned any new houses won't fit their historic community.

"Who is going to pay that much money, and it's going to be crappy-looking houses," Hughes said.

Dyke said there are design stipulations.

"In addition to the elevation requirements, we also have requirements to make sure the homes that go in, whether they are elevating the existing or new homes, that they fit the current character of the neighborhood,” Dyke said.

But Hughes isn't sure things will stay the same.

"Who wants to pay that much and everybody tell them what they can and what they can't do with their million or two spent," Hughes said.

Bidders must bid on all nine lots. They will not be sold individually.

The city is accepting sealed bids until November 30. It will likely be January before any accepted bids are announced.

If the notice of sale should fail, the city would plan to go back and do stormwater detention in the area.