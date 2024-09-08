House fire in Denton leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

Fire marshals are looking into what caused a home to catch on fire in Denton after one person was found dead and another person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening.

The Denton Fire Department reported on social media that at around 6 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 3300 block of Avon Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they pulled an individual from the burning home, but the person was pronounced dead. The victim's name, age, gender, or description was not released to the public.

A second individual was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the fire department.

Denton fire officials said that the fire crews eventually brought the fire under control and asked civilians to avoid the area.

