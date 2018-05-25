Hottest Weather of 2018 Coming This Weekend

By Samantha Davies

The hottest temperatures so far this year will happen over this Memorial Day Weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky. The normal high for Memorial Day Weekend is 86.

Heat exhaustion and dehydration due to the heat are the leading weather-related killers in the United States. Here are some ways to help you stay cool:

  • Stay Hydrated - Drink enough fluid to prevent dehydration. Drink water, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
  • Keep Cool - If you feel overheated, decrease your intensity or stop. Also, take steps to cool yourself including: lying in a cool, shady place or applying cooling towels to the body.
  • Acclimate To The Conditions - It takes time for the body to adapt to the heat. Ease into an exercise regimen in the heat, especially in the first week.
  • Recognize The Signs of Heat Exhaustion - These can include nausea, headache, weakness, fainting, poor concentration, lightheadedness, loss of muscle coordination, fatigue and vomiting.
  • Wear the Right Clothing - Dress appropriately with clothing or accessories that are light, breathable and cooling. Try to avoid exercise in the warmest times of the day, and have a plan to contact medical professionals in an emergency.

This weekend marks the start of a very hot stretch of weather.

