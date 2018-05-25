Hottest Weather of 2018 Coming This Weekend

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

The hottest temperatures so far this year will happen over this Memorial Day Weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky. The normal high for Memorial Day Weekend is 86.

Heat exhaustion and dehydration due to the heat are the leading weather-related killers in the United States. Here are some ways to help you stay cool:



Stay Hydrated - Drink enough fluid to prevent dehydration. Drink water, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Keep Cool - If you feel overheated, decrease your intensity or stop. Also, take steps to cool yourself including: lying in a cool, shady place or applying cooling towels to the body.

Acclimate To The Conditions - It takes time for the body to adapt to the heat. Ease into an exercise regimen in the heat, especially in the first week.

Recognize The Signs of Heat Exhaustion - These can include nausea, headache, weakness, fainting, poor concentration, lightheadedness, loss of muscle coordination, fatigue and vomiting.

Wear the Right Clothing - Dress appropriately with clothing or accessories that are light, breathable and cooling. Try to avoid exercise in the warmest times of the day, and have a plan to contact medical professionals in an emergency.

This weekend marks the start of a very hot stretch of weather.



Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.