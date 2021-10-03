Hotel Stay Extended for Residents Displaced After Dallas Apartment Explosion

Residents displaced after an apartment explosion will have additional time to stay in area hotels, a Dallas council member reiterated Sunday.

Tennell Atkins said he called a press briefing specifically to ensure accurate, clear information was being conveyed to the more than 200 residents who have been staying in hotels for four days.

“No one is going to be displaced, they can still stay in the hotel,” Atkins said. “We’re going to make sure those families are taken care of. That’s my number one concern.”

Atkins made the remarks with a handful of tenants from Highland Hills Apartments looking on.

Lisa Williams said she walked over to Dallas City Hall from a nearby hotel the city is providing so she could hear any updates.

“We’re getting all this different information and it’s like who do we talk to, where do we go,” Williams said.

Williams said Sunday she is relieved to know she can continue to stay in a hotel but admitted the uncertainty around when her family of five can return home weighs on her.

“It’s hard. I’m just ready to be in one spot and be comfortable,” Williams said.

The apartment building most directly affected by Wednesday’s explosion was torn down hours later. Two other buildings sustained damage and the rest of the complex at 5700 Highland Hills Drive was evacuated because water and gas were shut off while the investigation into a cause continues.

Three Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters were severely injured in the explosion and remain in critical condition Sunday but are stable according to spokesperson Jason Evans.

“All three continue to make progress with regard to their respective injuries and the department remain optimistic about their outcomes,” Evans said.

DFR responded to the complex on the complaint of a gas leak on Wednesday and were investigating when the explosion occurred.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.