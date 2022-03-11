Hospice Owner Accused of Falsifying Patient's DNR Form

A registered nurse who owns a Plano hospice is accused by police of falsifying a deceased patient's "Do Not Resuscitate" form.

Plano police said 60-year-old Pamela Ekor-Tarh Eyambe is an RN and the owner of Peaceful Touch Hospice & Palliative Care at 1721 W. Plano Parkway.

During an investigation into the death of a resident at the hospice, police discovered the falsified form. The resident's spouse is also being cared for at Peaceful Touch Hospice, police said.

The names of the residents are not yet public and police said the resident's cause of death is being investigated.

Eyambe was arrested at about 10 p.m. Thursday. She was charged with tampering with physical evidence and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to patients at Peaceful Touch Hospice is asked to call the Plano Police Department at 972–941-2148.