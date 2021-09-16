Horned Lizards From North Texas Zoos to Be Released into the Wild

Horned lizards hatchlings from zoos in North Texas are heading to their new home.

On Thursday, 100 hatchlings from the Fort Worth Zoo plus more from the Dallas Zoo and the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler head will be released into the wild.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The hatchlings will be released into a wildlife management area west of Llano in an ongoing effort to restore this threatened species.

Staff at the Fort Worth Zoo examined and weighed each lizard and attached a featherweight harmonic radar tag to each of them on Wednesday.

Just last week, the zoo hatched its 1,000th Texas horned lizard, which is the official Texas state reptile.