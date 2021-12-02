covid-19 vaccinations

‘Hoping This Will Continue': Vaccinations Up in Dallas County

Officials say the rise of vaccinations is due to booster shots and younger people getting vaccinated

By Meredith Yeomans

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As confirmed COVID-19 cases level off in Texas after weeks of decline, and increase nationwide, a new plan was revealed by President Biden on Thursday to freeze any potential winter surge.

"We're going to fight this with science and speed -- not chaos and confusion,” President Biden said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Included in the plan: The cost of at-home tests will be reimbursable through private insurance starting next month, expanded access to boosters, and hundreds of family vaccination clinics.

“Whatever it takes for people to understand and say, ‘Hey, if I haven't received a vaccine I need to get it now,'” said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

NBC 5 Responds 1 hour ago

NBC 5 Responds: Auto Parts Shortage Leads to Delayed Repairs

Cleburne 3 hours ago

Former Cleburne Doctor Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Patients Gets 15-Year Sentence

Right now, Dallas, Tarrant and Denton Counties trail Collin County when it comes to the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated, with 58%, 56%, 61% and 66%, respectively.

“The omicron strain of the variant is an important reminder for people that we can't let our guard down and we need to stay vigilant,” Dr. Huang said.

President Biden's plan includes a national campaign to reach the 100 million Americans eligible for boosters who have not had them.

Out of 34 million people vaccinated in Texas, fewer than 3 million have received a booster.

There are signs more people are rolling up their sleeves.

Dr. Huang says vaccinations reached about 15,000 last week, up from about 8,500 several weeks ago, a sign he said that continued efforts are still moving the needle.

“We're hoping this will continue,” he said.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccinationsDallas Countypresident joe bidenphilip huangOmicron Variant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us