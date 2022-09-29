Hope Lodge Marks One Year Anniversary Helping Cancer Patients and Caregivers

The American Cancer Society Jones Family Hope Lodge in Dallas marked its first year helping relieve a financial burden for nearly 400 cancer patients and their caregivers.

"We give them a home away from home," said Jeff Fehlis, American Cancer Society executive vice president. "We try to create an environment that's nurturing, that's communal, but also takes some of the financial burden off of them."

The lodging at the campus near Baylor Scott and White is free. Though Hope Lodge has a relationship with Baylor, it is not limited to Baylor patients. The only limit is a patient has to live more than 40 miles away.

"It's a unique community that allows them just to focus on getting better," Fehlis said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's made a tremendous impact on my recovery," Tammi Ellison said. "I was diagnosed with cancer in my colon back on January the 3rd."

Ellison lives in Abilene. She drives three hours to Dallas every other week for cancer treatment at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Each time, she stays at Hope Lodge.

NBCDFW.com

"It's made just a tremendous impact on my recovery," Ellison said, wiping away tears. "This place is that special to me, and the people that work here are that special to me. They really, really are."

Since it opened last year, Hope Lodge has offered more than 7,700 nights of free lodging, saving patients more than $1.6 million in hotel expenses.

"I am beating this," Ellison said. "With God's help."