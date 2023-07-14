Hood County officials announce arrest three years after Granbury woman found dead

Today memories and moments captured on camera are all Tanya and Joe Brinlee have of their daughter Andrea Stinson.

They say the 31-year-old loved life, her three children and helping others.

“You know, Andrea would stop with homeless people on the road and give them money,” said Tanya Brinlee.

Scrolling through photos, the couple reflects on Stinson’s beautiful blue eyes.

“Our life was full of pictures with Andrea,” said Tanya.

In November of 2020, the Stinson was found shot to death in a shed at the Granbury home she shared with her new boyfriend.

As multiple agencies investigated, weeks turned into months and months into years.

“The whole department in Granbury, the Sheriff’s Department, especially Sheriff Deeds, he never gave up,” said Joe Brinlee.

“Yeah, he never gave up. He would not put it down, and a lot of sheriffs would have by now, so great gratitude for that group there,” said Tanya.

Still, no arrest was made.

But as time ticked on, the Brinlees said they couldn’t shake the hunch that Stinlee’s boyfriend, Richard Metten was to blame.

“I had a dream really early on after Andrea died, and she told me he did it. And when I told them that, they said, ‘Well you know, you’re a parent. You’re grieving. You’re dreaming.’ But I knew in my heart it was more than that,” said Tonya.

Friday morning, that mother’s intuition was validated.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office announced Metten was arrested for murder, charged with Andrea’s death.

“You know, it’s a relief. Is it closure? No. I can’t say it’s closure, but it is a relief knowing that he is off the streets and hopefully will never be back on the streets,” said Joe.

Metten was already behind bars, serving time for seven felonies including aggravated sexual assault of a child and trafficking.

Now as they await trial, the couple’s focus turns to the three children Andrea left behind.

“I think from now life goes on,” said Tonya.

Now teens, the three siblings are one step closer to justice nearly three years after their mom’s death.

“I think it’s the most important thing for them to have closure,” she said.

Today in a release about the arrest, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds wrote, “Investigators have worked tirelessly to bring a successful resolution to this case and today’s arrest marks a notable step in that progress.”