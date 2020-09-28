Fort Worth

Homicide Victim Discovered in Fort Worth House Fire: Police

By Scott Gordon

Fort Worth police say a woman found dead in a house fire in the Como neighborhood was the victim of a homicide.
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth police say a woman found dead in a house fire in the Como neighborhood was the victim of a homicide.

Neighbors called 911 about 7 a.m. Monday when they saw smoke coming from a small house in the 3800 block of Halloran Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman's body inside.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 11 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Alvarado 18 mins ago

Man Sentenced to 14 Years After Admitting to 10 Bank Robberies

But it didn’t appear the fire killed her, police said.

"That doesn't normally happen in this community because we're a close-knit community,” said Nyesha Jones, a mother of two who lives nearby. “For that to happen right around the corner, that's kind of scary."

Police released few details about the case but encouraged any witnesses to call investigators.

"Keep in mind this is a very active investigation,” said Officer Buddy Calzada. "I'm sure they have a person of interest that they're looking at. Some of that comes together a lot faster when we do have witnesses that will come forward and talk to us."

The owner of the house said he just started renting to the woman about a month ago and that she was from Minnesota and worked at a pharmacy in North Fort Worth.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner did not publicly identify her as of Monday evening.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us