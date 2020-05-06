Homicide Investigators Renew Push for Help Solving Case of UNT Student’s Murder

Homicide investigators in Corinth on Wednesday want to cast a spotlight on the 2017 murder of a University of North Texas student that has since remained unsolved.
There is no obvious motive and few details were made public in the death of 21-year-old Amanda Clairmont.
On Wednesday, police are expected to discuss the case and again ask for anyone with information that can help investigators to come forward.
A "substantial reward" is being offered for a break in the case, police Capt. Jimmie Gregg said in a news release announcing the press conference.
Clairmont was found shot to death in a car parked in a vacant lot along Interstate 35E the night of Nov. 19, 2017. Police said officers found the car parked up against a fence with its lights on and a passenger door opened.
Her half-brother told NBC 5 at the time that she had been seen with at least one other person along Fry Street, a Denton bar area popular among UNT students.
Clairemont was expecting to graduate the following semester with a major in religious studies, her father said.
Corinth police, the Denton County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are involved in the case.