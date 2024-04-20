Homicide investigation launched after body found inside Fort Worth home

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a Fort Worth home on Friday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to the 5500 block of Whitman Avenue around 9:39 p.m. about a dead person.

Upon arriving at the home, police found the body of an individual inside the residence.

Fort Worth Police said the manner of the victim's death is undetermined.

Authorities said the victim has not been identified yet, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified.