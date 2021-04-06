DallasNews.com

Homicide Detectives Questioned Fired Dallas Officer Bryan Riser About Other Slayings in 2017, New Records Show

By Cassandra Jaramillo | The Dallas Morning News and Krista M. Torralva | The Dallas Morning News

Former Dallas police officer Bryan Riser lied about a tipster in a double-homicide case and in 2017 was interviewed by a detective regarding a woman he is charged separately with killing, according to new records released Tuesday by the Dallas Police Department.

Riser was arrested on capital murder charges and fired last month in the 2017 slayings of Albert Douglas and Lisa Saenz. According to newly updated arrest affidavits, he was questioned that March just days after a string of killings.

Riser is accused of ordering three men — Kevin Kidd, Emmanuel Kilpatrick and Jermon Simmons — to kill Douglas and Saenz.

