Homeowner Captures Rowdy, Late Night Parties at Airbnb Next Door, Pleads for Help

Rowdy late-night parties that take over part of their lawn and leave trash behind.

That is what a North Texas family says they brace for every single weekend because of the Airbnb next door.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“This cannot go on,” said far north Dallas homeowner Diana Neacsu. “I don’t feel safe anymore in my own house.”

While some communities regulate short-term rentals, the city of Dallas only requires hosts to register with the city and pay hotel occupancy taxes. Additional recommendations ‘are in development and will be briefed to committee next month,’ according to a city spokesperson.

“Something has to be done for us owners who live here and pay our taxes,” said Neacsu. "We want to feel safe and we want to enjoy our homes, not stressed out and bothered by these Airbnb homes that basically turn into party houses.”

She and her husband shared photographs and cell phone videos of several incidents involving large gatherings next door. Photographs show vehicles spilling out onto busy McCallum Boulevard.

“Sometimes you cannot see the grass, there’s cars parked everywhere,” she said standing on her property line. “This is my lawn and I had cars parked right here destroying my lawn.”

Neacsu says she has called police for noise complaints. A substation is right down the road. She says police do not always show up, but understands there are higher priority calls.

DPD tells NBC 5 there have been two calls for service in the past two years.

'On July 24,2021 at approximately 10:30 pm the complainant walked into the North Central police station to report a verbal argument with her next-door neighbor over loud music. Both Parties contacted police and the music was turned down.'

NBC 5 spoke with homeowner Albert Attal, who disputes his neighbors’ claims, describing them as problematic people.

“Everything, anything you do, he [homeowner] will complain about,” claims Attal.

He said he has taken action after finding guest violations, including limiting the number of cars to no more than four.

“From 2nd of October, we cancel everything. We put a lot of rules and the amount of people in the house, we take it lower,” he said.

Attal argues he cannot help it if the guest renting his home lies about the number of people expected to visit.

“When I hear about it, I go right away and I cancel everything and I tell every people ‘leave,’” he said.

In a statement, Airbnb tells NBC 5, ‘ Airbnb bans parties as well as “party houses,” and we expect our Hosts and Guests to demonstrate concern and respect for neighbors. Neighbors are extremely important stakeholders, and we’re thankful to those who brought us their concerns through our Neighborhood Support Line.’

“I’m afraid for myself and my son’s safety,” said Neacsu.

She is pleading for the city to take action, before it’s too late.

“I’m afraid of shootings. I’m afraid of, I don’t know, drug dealing. I don’t know who’s coming into this house,” she said. “I don’t feel safe anymore and I don’t want to feel that way in my own home. I just don’t.”

Dallas city council member Cara Mendelsohn represents the neighborhood.

Mendelsohn says she is eager for recommendations for short-term rentals to make it to the full city council for a vote.

“I think the council needs to act on this issue to preserve the quality of life of our residents,” she said.

The issue has been in the city’s Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee for two years, of which Mendelsohn is not a part of.

She urges residents to call 9-1-1 or 3-1-1 to report noise complaints, for the city to have documentation of potential nuisance properties.

Mendelsohn says she’s not only concerned about violence, including two shootings reported in short-term rentals, but she’s also concerned about noise, trash and parking violations.

Attal tells NBC 5 he guarantees there will not be a late-night party at his home tonight.

“100% guarantee,” he said. “If it’s big party, we cancel it right away.”

After looking into the issue at NBC 5’s request, a spokesperson for Airbnb determined ‘as we conduct a full investigation into these reports, the listing has been suspended from the platform.’

The company urges neighbors with complaints to report their concerns, here.