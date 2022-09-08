Homelessness Rose More Than 40% in Last Year, Per United Way of Denton County

The Denton County Homeless Coalition is set to provide a report on Thursday that will paint the clearest picture yet of just how many people are experiencing homelessness in that community.

The numbers will not be revealed until Thursday evening, but the expectation is that homelessness has grown 40 to 45 percent year-to-year, according to Gary Henderson, CEO of the United Way of Denton County.

Many of those people work full-time jobs, Henderson said, and likely never expected to be in this situation.

“They didn’t have that buffer for a $300 - $400 housing price increase, along with the inflation-generated consumer good cost increase we all experienced post-pandemic,” Henderson said. “The two together have created a storm for us.”

The statistics will be presented on Thursday during an event that runs from 6-8 p.m. at North Central Texas College's Denton Campus Foyer.

The numbers have been generated by two separate sources – the annual Point In Time national census that is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the latest numbers provided by local nonprofits and outreach organizations that work daily with people who are struggling financially.