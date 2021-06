People who live in one far east Dallas community are asking the city to help with a homeless encampment near their homes.

Residents in the area of Tres Logos Lane say the encampment is located behind their homes and they say they are concerned about safety.

The community says they've been dealing with the situation for several years.

Crews were in the area Tuesday afternoon to clean while police provided security for the residents.