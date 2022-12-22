Homeless Community Advocates Fear Bitter Cold May Mean Death for Some

While some folks experiencing homelessness are eager to warm up, others are hesitant to abandon their belongings. It is in those cases where search and rescue teams from various organizations step in to help save lives from the brutal drop in temperatures.

The work to bring folks living in the streets into a warm shelter began early Thursday morning for Downtown Dallas Inc.’s small crew.

Samantha Moran is the assistant manager for Downtown Dallas Inc.'s Homeless Outreach Team. She knows their work is a matter of life or death during times of bitter cold.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“You have some people who that are eager to get in and jumping in the vehicle with us, and then you have some who are refusing (to leave) right now,” Moran said. “A lot of people are struggling with addiction (and) mental health and so, a lot of the people [who] are refusing help are those struggling with mental health.”

However, many people have accepted the help and are quickly filling up shelters.

“We’ve been preparing for this for months,” Juliana Williams, OurCalling’s director of development said. “Often when we’re doing inclement weather shelter we're opening in the evening, 4 or 5 (PM). But with the wind chill factor and the temperatures already dropping into the 20s, we opened our shelter at noon today.”

Under the direction of the City of Dallas, both Austin Street Center and OurCalling began to welcome people into its temporary winter weather shelter at 2929 Hickory Street just after 12 p.m. There are about 360 sleeping cots available for people choosing to stay overnight.

Advocates like Williams and Moran fear that during cold weather the most vulnerable will not survive.

"Every week we lose at least five people due to homelessness but when we look at temperatures like this, we know it will be more,” Williams said.

Austin Street Center CEO, Daniel Roby estimated 5,000 people live in the streets throughout Dallas County, but said the organization’s budget can help save lives.

“On any given night, you know, it probably (costs) $30,000 or more just to provide shelter across multiple locations, and that translates down to about $50 per person, per night,” Roby said. “So many different people come together to make this happen and really it's in response to the community's support that says it's not OK for someone to (have to) dig in a trashcan. It's not OK for someone to freeze to death behind a dumpster. Every person should have access to safe shelter.”

Moran said she is not taking no for an answer so easily.

“Because if not us then who, you know? And so, I'm never going to give up,” Moran said.

“I let them know that this is serious, this could be life or death,” Moran said. “We just keep circling back to see if they’ve changed their mind and let them know (they) have a place to go (with) food and hope inside.”

However, the reality is not everyone will say yes. Therefore, it is a possible harsh encounter these crews are mentally preparing for tomorrow morning.

"They, unfortunately, maybe don't realize that the decision they're making could be a decision that could cost them their life,” Moran said. “I love these people, you know. They are people who get walked by every single day and a lot of times ignored or talked down on.”

“They matter. So, I’ll never give up. That is why I love my job. It’s not a job to me, it is my calling, it truly is,” Moran said.